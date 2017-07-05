Next Question: Can you ride a horse on Denver streets?

(Thinkstock) (Photo: FogStock, This content is subject to copyright.)

DENVER - Next Question: "Is it legal to ride a horse in Denver? Let's say I want to go to the corner store with my horse - is it legit?"

#heynext question: is it legal to ride a horse in Denver? Let's say I want to go to the corner store with my horse - is it legit? — marcel peelen (@Peelen6Peelen) June 27, 2017

Marcel Peelen wrote into Next to ask whether it's okay to ride his horse around town. That's a completely fair question, considering we've featured people riding them through Starbucks drive-thrus or other public places in other Colorado counties.

Marcel, the answer would be YES. It is "legit."

According to Denver traffic laws, people can ride "any animal" on the roadway, but the rider must follow the same rules of the road that drivers do.

So, Marcel, giddy up!

Have a question you'd like Next to find an answer to? Let us know with #HeyNext.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV