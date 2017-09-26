Next Question: Do other countries help America when disaster strikes our country?

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Our Next question comes from a couple of people:
"Are there any foreign countries assisting in cleaning up after our 3 hurricanes and the earthquake in Mexico? We're always ready to assist any other country?" - Ron
"Who is there to help us? What country has stepped forward with aid?" "I know you will say something. Other channels stay mute." - Ruby
Foreign countries do come to America's aid when disasters strike. They were there in past events like September 11 and Hurricane Katrina.
Mexico was there for the United States after Katrina in 2005.
They offered aid again after the hurricanes this year. However, they had to withdraw this offer after Mexico was hit with a series of earthquakes.
RELATED: Another earthquake rocks southern Mexico
Ron and Ruby, this was a great question- so I'll leave you with one of my own.
The people pushing this false narrative that America helps the world but gets left hanging when we need disaster aid -- what do you suppose their motivation is?
Just a question.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs