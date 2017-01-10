Next Question: Does milk from goats that eat Christmas trees taste differently?

(Photo: Anne Herbst, KUSA)

You're dragging your Christmas tree out to the curb and goats are like "You gonna eat that?"

We learned this week on Next that goats in Colorado "recycle" Christmas trees. With their mouths.

And we here at Next are dedicated to answering your questions, whether it's about a billion dollars in public spending, or the gastrointestinal issues of animals.

A few of you asked us if those goats are eating Christmas trees, does their milk taste differently?

The answer is yes, their milk would taste differently, thanks to the pine needles. At least that's what the owner of Jumpin' Good Goat Dairy thinks.

That's why the farm in Buena Vista doesn't actually milk the goats right now. This time of the year, the goats are pregnant too, and it's not milking season.

So no, you won't get any pine-flavored goat cheese.

