Next Question: How are Colorado ranchers doing with all the snow?

KUSA - "Hey, Next, deep snow is great for skiers but it's the bane of mountain ranchers. How are they doing with all the snow? And where it's tough on livestock, it's a killer for wildlife. How are they doing with all the snow?"

That Next Question comes from viewer James Leffingwell.

It is tough to get ahold of a rancher, you know, with the stock show and everything. But we finally found Leonard Krueger, who owns Krueger Ranch southeast of Gunnison.

He said the ranch has measured 23 inches of snow so far this season. That is less than 2008, when he says 32 inches fell during that season.

They've learned a lot since then. They plow wider, so they have more room to move all of that snow.

They moved the woodpile closer to the house so they don't have to hike through drifts to warm things up.

There is one big difference from 08 - there's more moisture in the snow. Leonard's almost had a roof collapse, so they're shoveling off roofs faster this time around.

The cattle are fairing pretty well, themselves:

"It don't impact them too bad. In fact, this winter's been great because you know, we haven't had a lot of really cold temperatures. In fact, all through that we haven't been below zero, so you know, that's good for them. Normally when we get a snow it'll drop to 40 below, and that's not good for 'em."

Leonard says they needed the moisture, because it was so darn dry before winter. He will have his eyes on spring though. If it melts too fast, it could be a problem.

