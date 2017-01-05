Next Question: How are roads snowy and bike lanes clean?

Next Question: how is the bike lane on South Broadway so clean while the road is so snow-packed?

No seriously, look at it. The road and the sidewalks are snow-packed. The bike lane is clean as a whistle.

Next question....how is the Broadway bike lane so clean and the street snow packed? #HeyNext pic.twitter.com/H77PxNhTRZ — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) January 5, 2017

The answer, according to the city, has a lot to do with physics.

"This bike lane is getting hit twice a day (by a plow), which is about the same as the roads. But what you have here is just not as much weight packing down that snow."

Hmm. Guess that one's kind of a no-brainer. The snow on the bike lane doesn't get packed down by heavy cars. At first we thought it was just getting special attention, but apparently not.

"This (lane) is being covered by a small pick-up truck with a plow on it."

Twice a day. And now you know.

By the way, Public Works also told us the first day of residential plowing has wrapped up and they say they were able to get to all parts of the city. And we've only heard a few complaints, so it must have worked out pretty well.

