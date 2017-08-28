Next Question: How do I prepare my insurance for a disaster?

Homes inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey, August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

Next Question: “I'm never going to be in a hurricane in Colorado, but I may lose all stuff in disaster. What do you need to do to prepare for the disaster you're not prepared for?”

Watching Harvey batter Texas may have been a wake-up call for people living around the country. Sure, here in Colorado, you don’t need to worry about a hurricane, but are you ready for what else could come?

Next reached out to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association to find out what people really need to do before a disaster comes, and it’s too late.

Carole Walker, the executive director, told Next that people should be aware of exactly what your policy covers, what it doesn’t cover, the policy limits and deductibles, so there aren’t any surprises.

In situations like the one unfolding in Texas, flooding will cause the majority of the damage. A standard renter’s, home owner’s or business insurance policy does not cover flooding. If it’s a concern where you live, you should consider an extra policy for the home, and another for your belongings.

According to Walker, during the historic flooding in Colorado in 2013, only about 22,000 policies were in effect statewide, and that number has not changed much since that time. A policy for flood coverage must be in effect 30 days before a flood happens.

People should also create a home inventory with videos, photographs and other documentation, like receipts. Walker says many insurance companies have inventory apps where people can upload pictures and appraisal information. She recommends considering extra insurance on big-ticket items when necessary, too, like for jewelry or antiques.

You can check out RMIIA links (here and here) for more information.

Have a question about something else related to the flood? Let us know with #HeyNext.

