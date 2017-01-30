Next Question: How do you pronounce 'Ouray?'

KUSA - Next settled the whole "how do you pronounce 'Buena Vista'" debate, so it's time to put out the next fire.

Tim Butler asked us to figure out the official way to say "Ouray," so we called the town's visitor center and talked to Mary. (She's 80, so she knows a lot of stuff.)

Mary has been a volunteer at the visitor's center for 17 years, and like a true professional, she answered our question before we even had to ask.

"Good morning, (YIR-AY) visitor center. This is Mary."

There you have it. Not "oo-ray." Not "you-ray." Not "our-ay."

"Hooray for Ouray," Mary told us. They rhyme, and you can hear her pronounce it in the video above.

Ouray was originally named after the chief of the Ute tribe,

Which other cities would you like us to pronounce for you? Let us know. #HeyNext.

