Next Question: How does legal assisted suicide in Colorado impact insurance policies?

NEXT - Our Next Question comes from one of our viewers who became curious while looking at life insurance policies.

Jace who works in finance asked Next: "Does having a physician-assisted suicide invalidate most life insurance policies? What are the ethics of this?"

It's an interesting question, since suicide invalidates most life insurance policies. So we asked Jimmy Alexander, a representative for the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors

He says if a suicide occurs in the first year of a policy, whether it's assisted or not, all insurance companies will contest and not pay anything back except the paid premium.

All companies are required to pay the full death benefit after one year, whether or not it's suicide.

Have a question about something you'd like answered? Let us know by email at next@9news.com , on Facebook or Twitter.

#HeyNext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV