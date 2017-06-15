Next Question: How protected are you if you break into a car to save a kid/pet?

Our Next Question has been asked by many viewers. Since Colorado's new law that allows you break into a hot car to save children or pets doesn't go into effect until August, what do you you do on the hot days before then.

This issue is confusing enough that several police departments didn't know how to answer Next. One told us to Google the answer.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann walked us through the legal scenario, though.

If you break into a car to save a child, you're protected from a lawsuit by Colorado's Good Samaritan Law, and it's unlikely a prosecutor would bring criminal charges. No such protections currently exist for doing so to save a pet.

That will change come August, so long as you do it by the book. As Next has said before, you have to try to find the owner, call authorities and stay at the scene.

