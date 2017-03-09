Next Question: How successful are Amber Alerts in Colorado?

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

KUSA - Our Next Question was inspired by recent events. Scott wanted to know, “How successful are Amber Alerts?”

The question was tweeted to Next after an Amber Alert was issued and canceled Wednesday in Wheat Ridge once the children were found safe.

Next went digging, and the short answer is pretty darn successful.

The longer, more detailed answer is that from 2002 to 2016, Colorado issued 78 Amber Alerts.

These 78 alerts involved 100 children.

And 97 of those 100 kids were found.

Of the remaining three, two children were found dead.

And the last – dating from 2002 – is still unresolved.

And this year there have been three Amber Alerts so far, involving five kids. One of them, David Puckett, was found in a pond near his house in Aurora in early January.

The coroner said he most likely drowned and his death has been ruled an accident.

