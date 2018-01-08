Next Question: Is fracking happening in a Centennial cemetery?

Well replacement in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, COLO. - Next Question: What's going on with the tower behind Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary and Cemetery? Is that fracking?

That question comes from a few people who live in Centennial, near the intersection of Arapahoe Road and Colorado Boulevard.

Slow your roll, everyone. The short answer is, no, fracking is not happening by the cemetery.

The cemetery is actually having its irrigation well, a well from the 1950s, replaced. It had started to collapse.

The mortuary applied for a new permit through the state.

Right now, the noise is coming from the physical drilling for the replacement irrigation well, to keep the grass at the cemetery nice and green. The well will be about 1,500 feet below ground, and the drilling is almost complete.

A representative from the cemetery says that, hopefully, a new well wouldn't have to be installed for another 60 or 70 years.

Have a question about something around town that you'd like Next to find an answer for? Email Next@9news.com or use #HeyNext.

#heynext Tweets

© 2018 KUSA-TV