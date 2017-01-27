Next Question: Is the light at 8th and Colorado changing?

Next Question: Am I crazy or is the stoplight at 8th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard changing?

One day it's a regular light. The next it's a light with red arrows.

What's happening?!?!?!

Fear not. It's not our imaginations. The light at 8th and Colorado, one of the busiest intersections in the city, has been changing in odd ways. About two weeks ago, the city installed a light with red arrows, but traffic got worse, so the city turned back to the old way of operating.

They're calling it a test.

Testing whether we're paying attention, I think?

Notice something odd around town? Let us know by emailing Next@9news.com or by using #HeyNext.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)