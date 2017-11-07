KUSA
Next Question: Is there a shortage of IV fluid in Denver?

The FDA confirms there is indeed a saline shortage. There's been one since 2014, but it got worse after the hurricanes hit Puerto Rico - the home of a big production plant is located for saline production.

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - This Next Question comes from a viewer who gets regular saline infusions due to a rare autoimmune disorder. Pamela only got half as much this time. 

The Food and Drug Administration confirmed there is indeed a saline shortage. There's been one since 2014, and it became worse after the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, since the country is home to a big production plant for saline. 

The FDA said it's importing saline from facilities in Ireland and Australia to counteract the lost of production in Puerto Rico.

UCHealth said "minor measures" are being taken to conserve saline at its hospitals. According to a spokesperson, pill versions of medications are being used instead of the IV versions. 

