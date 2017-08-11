Next Question: Should you get more home insurance because of increasing property value?

(Photo: Colorado and Your Castle Real Estate Inc.)

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Our Next Question comes from a viewer who is looking into home insurance.

"I haven't upped my house insurance since I bought my home. Now that the housing market is exploding, should I be getting more home insurance, just because the property value is going up? How often should I check on that?" - Lori

Thanks for the question Lori. We asked The Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association for an answer.

In general, homeowners should be checking with their insurance companies every year to update their policies.

RMIIA said insurance is not based on the market value of a home, but it's the cost to rebuild the house in today's dollars.

The amount of money for labor, materials, and construction to rebuild a home today is more expensive than it was 30 years ago.

But remember, your property value does NOT change your house insurance.

