Next Question: What does it take to adopt a highway in Colorado?

DENVER - Today's Next Question from the Next office: What does it take to adopt a highway? What kind of upkeep is an organization responsible for once they have signed up? And is it just a way to advertise?

CDOT told us that, generally, the adopting group agrees to pick up litter from both sides of a highway, for a two-mile stretch, at a minimum of four times a year.

Organizations that want to adopt a highway can sing up on CDOT'S website, and they will decide if you're approved or not. From there, your group has to attend a safety meeting.

CDOT provides pretty much everything, except for the volunteers, including safety vests, bags, and a sign crediting the group.

They'll also pick up the litter bags at the edge of the road. If a cleanup group finds money, they're allowed to keep it.

