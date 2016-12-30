Next Question: What ever happened to the initative for liquor to be sold in all grocery stores?

Generic photo of liquor bottles (Photo: 9NEWS file photo)

KUSA - A Next Question that goes right along with New Year's Eve. Kim Aragon wants to know, "What ever happened to the initiative for liquor to be sold in all grocery stores?"

State lawmakers actually came up with a compromise law, allowing grocery stores to sell full-strength beer, wine and liquor, so the creators of the initiative ended up dropping it.

But there are restrictions to the new compromise law.

Here are the rules:

Grocery stores will slowly be able to obtain more liquor licenses starting in 2017, but only a small number at a time. The old law only allowed companies to have a liquor license for one location.

In 2017, they can have up to five, then every five years, stores will be able to gradually get liquor licenses for more locations.

In 2037, they can apply for an unlimited amount of liquor licenses.

The Liquor Enforcement Division will begin accepting applications for additional licenses on January 1, so it could still be a months before you see the alcohol on sale in your neighborhood grocery stores.

