Next Question: What happened to the cloud sculptures off Pena by the airport?

DENVER - Our Next Question comes from Dave Skiba:

"#HeyNext what happened to the cloud sculptures off Pena by the airport? They glowed purple at night. I miss them!"

Need help with a question. #HeyNext what happened to the cloud sculptures off Pena by the airport? They glowed purple at night. I miss them! — Dave Skiba (@DSkibaa) February 10, 2017

We had to dig back in the archives to find the answer.

The three metal cloud sculptures were installed in 2010 at Denver International Airport, but they were moved to a new location near the Children's Museum in 2015.

That's where they remain today, near I-25 and West 23rd Avenue.

You can even spot the clouds from the highway, if you keep a close eye out while driving by the museum.

Have a question about anything else around Colorado? Let us know. #HeyNext



#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)