Next Question: What's the deal with the Shen Yun show I keep seeing advertised?

DENVER - Our Next Question comes from a Next viewer named Larry:

"For months we've seen a very costly advertising campaign for the Chinese show Shen Yun. There are only a couple of performances scheduled. The economics don't make sense. Is the show financed by the Chinese government?"

Quite the opposite, Larry.

The Chinese government warns Americans not to go see Shen Yun.

This is what Larry's referring to. Maybe you've seen it.

They call it propaganda from the religious cult Falun Gong, which has been a target of the Chinese government since the late 90s.

Practitioners obviously don't care for the term "cult," but they acknowledge the show's anti-communist overtones.

A Colorado chapter of Falun Gong adherents are presenting the shows next month in Denver.

