Next Question: What's the point of front license plates?

A viewer named Robert asked us, and Robert, specifically, it's a rule that doesn't apply to 19 states. But for the rest of the country, front license plates are required by law - including Colorado.

Here's the simple answer: it's easier for law enforcement to catch lawbreaking people in cars with front license plates. For example, plates in the front are mounted on bumpers, which usually break loose at the scene of a crash or leave an imprint after a hit and run.

The plates also give those speed radar vans one more opportunity to snap a lovely photo of your car if you speed.

Research done by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute also showed how the front license plate specifically impacted Colorado. E-470 Public Highway Authority tracks the number of tolls from license plates. The front plates alone accounted for $23.1 million in revenue in a year. According to E-470 staff, 34% of revenue might have been lost without the front plate.

And just in case you're wondering...these are the 19 states that don't require front license plates: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia.

