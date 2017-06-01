Next Question: What's the UCCS connection to the Colorado Rapids?

UCCS students (Courtesy: UCCS)

Next Question: Why are there University of Colorado - Colorado Springs logos all over the Colorado Rapids field?

It turns out UCCS has partnered with the Rapids for a "soccer management" business degree, the first business degree in the United States with a "soccer business management" track. The main goal is to give students sports-specific business knowledge.

The Rapids are helping students learn the ropes. Each student in the soccer business management track gets to intern with the Rapids. They do five different rotations during the internship: marketing, digital media, ticket sales, sponsorship sales and operations.

The program started in August of 2015. The first class of students hasn't even graduated yet - they're slated to graduate in Spring 2019.

The program is competitive; 86 students enter the UCCS Sport Management Program every year, and just 23 of them will make the cut for the soccer management program.

Students in the UCCS sports management program have uniqure career opportunities; according to UCCS, alumni have connections to the Rapid and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, other MLS clubs, or the U.S. Olympic Committee headquarters.

Have a question about something you'd like an answer to? Get our attention with #HeyNext.

