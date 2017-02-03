Next Question: Who is responsible for maintenance on Denver playgrounds?

Playground at City Park

KUSA - Next Question: "Who is responsible for maintenance and repairs on city playgrounds? The playground at City Park is in need of a serious overhaul.... If it were simply cosmetics I wouldn't be writing. There are many areas of the playground that are literally falling apart and in my opinion are a safety concern."

Jessie Myers sent us that question, and pictures of the playground that her family goes to. She says she loves the playground and that it's used by people from all over Denver.

Family reunions and community events are often held there too.

The good news is, the city says the playground is on the list for a "2017 Denver Go Bond," which means the proposal will be on the November 2017 ballot.

Denver Parks and Rec says there are three different ways for you to get in touch with them to report the playground maintenance:

Go to PocketGov.com to report it.

Email Parks and Rec.

Call 311 to file a report.

