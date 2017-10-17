Next Question: Who is responsible for mistakes in the state legislature's bills?

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Our Next Question comes from Lynne Powell:

"Who is supposed to catch mistakes in the State Legislature's Bills? What is the process for reviewing these bills before they are enacted, and what went wrong with this last session?"

State lawmakers found a mistake in yet another bill they passed this year - a crackdown on campaign finance that was to be applied to school boards accidentally made the reporting standards tougher for everyone running for office in Colorado.

This is on top of a pot tax mistake discovered earlier in September that prompted a special session, which did not fix the issue.

We asked politics guy Brandon Rittiman for an answer:

There's a lot of people to pin this on. A bill goes through 101 people, from lawmakers all the way to the governor, for it to become a law.

It could be the nonpartisan staff who writes most, but not all of the bills, sometimes on really tight deadlines from lawmakers.

Or maybe the lobbyists, including people representing parts of the state government that have to implement the laws, they also keep tabs on the bills.

We could pin it on the governor's staff who looks at legal and financial consequences to help him decide whether to sign or veto.

But at the end of the day, the governor is supposed to know what he's signing and lawmakers are supposed to know what they vote on.

The only ones you can hold accountable for these mistakes are the people you elected.

