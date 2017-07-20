Next Question: Why are Aurora parks green when there are water restrictions?

File (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images))

Next Question: "Why are homeowners and businesses are under watering restrictions ... while city parks water all the time and look lush and green. What gives, Aurora?"

That question came to Next from a business owner who asked not to be named.

The City of Aurora thanked the business owner for the concern, and pointed out that they have workers doing irrigation audits.

They do want city parks well watered, so they can be well used by the public, but Aurora says it takes over-watering seriously. You can help by reporting over-watering or a busted sprinkler by filing a report on the city's website.

