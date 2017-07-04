Next Question: Why can't you swim in Denver park water?

DENVER - Our Next Question named George Hannah: "Why is it really illegal to swim in Denver lakes? Is it an insurance liability issue?"

No, George. It's because they're gross cesspools. Or, as the city spokespeople would like us to say, "to protect the health and safety of the public."

Denver's park waters are filled with urban run-off from streets, and yard chemicals, and wastewater treatment discharge. The city doesn't want us swimming in the lakes because people could get sick, so in that way, I suppose, it has a liability aspect.

Denver Environmental Health says if you do choose to swim in the city's park waters, wait three days after a storm, don't swallow the water, and wash your hands before eating.

Yum.

