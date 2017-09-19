Next Question: Why did I get an email from December 31, 1969?

Kyle Clark's email inbox

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Our Next question comes from a man "full of craft beer and white guilt." Kyle Clark got a strange email in his inbox on Monday, September 18, 2017.

The email was from December 31, 1969.

How and why did an email from 48 years ago end up in Kyle's inbox?

After some hardcore investigative journalism, we found a simple explanation.

A computer operating system called Unix was developed in 1969. The system is used on computers, web servers, and smartphones.

The Unix system began on January 1, 1970, and since the United States is in the Western Hemisphere, it goes even further back in time. For example, if you reset your phone's time, it might reset to December 31, 1969.

That's it. Just a glitch.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV