Next Question: Why do Denver businesses send taxes to Dallas?

DENVER - Our Next Question is a familiar one that always seems to come up this time of year as everyone does their taxes.

Jackie McGlashan and Rick Leuthold both ask, "Why is the city of Denver outsourcing billing and payment collections to Dallas?"

Next asked the City's Treasury Division, what's up with that?

Long story short, the city's lockbox is operated by a bank facility, that happens to be located in Dallas.

For a while, they used a P.O. Box in Denver, and then paid to have a courier transport all of the tax returns to Dallas.

They looked into how to save money and how to reduce the number of lost tax returns, and it turns out, it was best to eliminate the courier. They now depend on U.S. Mail and have everyone send their tax returns to be sent to the PO Box in Dallas, and then the bank picks them up.

The city also says that instead of mailing in tax documents, businesses can file certain tax returns online.

