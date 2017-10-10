Next Question: Why do the garbage trucks in Stapleton drive down each alley twice to pick up trash?

Bear-proof trash can (Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

STAPLETON - Our Next Question comes from Jason.

"Here is one to boggle your mind!

In Stapleton, the garbage trucks, compost trucks, and recycling trucks drive down every alley twice. That's right, once to pick up the garbage on the left side, once to pick it up on the right side. One might argue consuming twice the fuel, and twice the man hours."

Instead of people putting their cans on one side of the street like everywhere else in the city, the trucks in Stapleton makes two trips down the same road.

Public Works said Stapleton is unique because of its density. All the bins on one side would block garages, which are fairly close together.

Trash, recycling, and compost crews all have to make double runs through Stapleton. It's the only city neighborhood that has the dual-side pickup, according to Public Works.

