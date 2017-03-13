KUSA
Next Question: Why does Mayor Hancock have an Emirates plane on his desk?

A few of you asked about the model airplanes on Mayor Hancock's desk.

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 1:36 PM. MDT March 13, 2017

DENVER - Next did a week-long series with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock last week, focusing on how the mayor’s priorities align with President Trump’s.

Several people noticed one element about the interview: the model Emirates plane on Hancock’s desk.

Do you guys just have the best vision in the world?????

Anyway, we asked the mayor’s office. The plane was a gift from the company after a meeting. The mayor is currently trying to secure a direct flight from Denver to Dubai.

The play with a blue and yellow tail is from Lufthansa Airlines, a gift signifying Denver’s direct flight to Munich, Germany.

FULL INTERVIEW: Hancock on marijuana, relationship with Trump, environment policies

 

