Next Question: Why does Mayor Hancock have an Emirates plane on his desk?

Where'd the mayor get that plane?

DENVER - Next did a week-long series with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock last week, focusing on how the mayor’s priorities align with President Trump’s.

Several people noticed one element about the interview: the model Emirates plane on Hancock’s desk.

#HeyNext noticed in the background an Emirates Air model, does this mean they are coming to DIA? pic.twitter.com/k5m23OjxWc — Jenn (@EclecticBeat) March 7, 2017

Do you guys just have the best vision in the world?????

Anyway, we asked the mayor’s office. The plane was a gift from the company after a meeting. The mayor is currently trying to secure a direct flight from Denver to Dubai.

The play with a blue and yellow tail is from Lufthansa Airlines, a gift signifying Denver’s direct flight to Munich, Germany.

