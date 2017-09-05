Next Question: Why does the water stink in Englewood?

File (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images))

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Our Next question comes from our viewer, JoAnn who lives in Englewood. She's concerned about the smell of her water. She wrote,

"We are told it is safe, but the smell is getting worse. It is nauseating. When you take a shower, you come out feeling dirtier than when you went in. Maybe we can get some results if we have the news media check into this?"

We asked the city of Englewood, and they also said the water is safe but admits that it's not "aesthetically pleasing." But because aesthetics really apply more to looks, the city probably should have said "olfactorily satisfactory."

The city said the South Platte River has been warm, which results in more algae. The algae could be responsible for the smell of the water. The treatment plant is trying to find different ways to filter it.

