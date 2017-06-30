Next Question: Why is Colorado giving voter information to Trump's voter fraud commission? The law

Polling place (Getty Images)

This Next Question came from everywhere - email, Facebook, and on Twitter - and from a bunch of you.

On Twitter, for example, @TheWLDRNSS asked, "#heynext - Any info on Colorado's plans to turn over voter information to Trump's fraudulent voter fraud commission?"

@KyleClark #heynext - Any info on Colorado's plans to turn over voter information to Kobach/Trump's fraudulent voter fraud commission? — The WLDRNSS (@TheWLDRNSS) June 30, 2017

Secretary of State Wayne Williams' office announced Thursday that it will release public voter information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, following a request to do so. The information does not social security numbers, driver's license numbers or birthdays. It does include the year a person was born, their name, address, political party and voter history. Some Secretaries of State have said they refuse to comply.

Let's tackle this in two parts.

First, President Trump's voter fraud commission:

Remember, Colorado's former Secretary of State, Republican Scott Gessler, did a widespread search for voter fraud that resulted in one conviction.

The President is looking for evidence to back up his unsupported claim of 3 to 5 million illegal votes. He's welcome to look, just like he's welcome to spend money on unicorn traps or asteroid-deflecting helmets for every American.

Second, Colorado's role:

Williams is following Colorado law by providing public voter records to the Trump administration, just like they'd have to provide records to any Joe Schmoe, if Joe Schmoe asked and paid any appropriate fees. That's what public means.

Democrats are attacking Williams because he's a Republican, and because they oppose President Trump. Those aren't valid reasons to ignore Colorado's open records laws. Those laws protect your right to know.

If the state denies someone's right to know, based on their politics, or yours, that's a scary situation.

If a person doesn't want voter records to be public, then that person should work to convince the state legislature to change the law. Do not lobby the government to deny open records, under the current law, to the people you don't like.



