Next Question: Why is the I-70 express lane in the high country not always open?

9NEWS file photo of I-70 (Photo: KUSA)

Our Next Question is about an express lane on Interstate 70 that can expressly be open only some of the time, if you'll forgive the weak pun.

As Stuart asked Next: "I was hoping you could help find out and or investigate why the I-70 express lane in the high country is rarely open."

Well Stuart, you can thank the feds for that.

Colorado Department of Transportation said it can only have the the lane open about 75 days a year, per the federal government.

That's because the lane is a "peak period" shoulder lane, meaning that its only to be open when traffic is at its worst.

