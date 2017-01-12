Next viewer's Amazon Echo tries to order another Alexa during a story about Alexa

The Amazon Echo, which is enabled with voice-activated Alexa. (Photo: Amazon)

SALIDA - 77-year-old Pat Neilly lives in Salida. For Christmas, his family bought him an Amazon Echo, the personal assistant that responds when you call it by its name, "Alexa."

Okay, that in itself isn't out of the ordinary or newsworthy - but what happens next definitely is. Or at least, it's pretty funny.

Let's set the stage here a little bit.

There have been several stories out there about this voice-activated helpfulness causing a few problems. Our 4 p.m. newscast on Tuesday actually aired one of them: a six-year-old girl asked Alexa to please order her a dollhouse and some cookies.

A few days later, a $150 dollhouse and several pounds of butter cookies showed up on the family's doorstep, delivered by Amazon.

Well, Mr. Neilly just happened to be watching 9NEWS at 4:00 on Tuesday, and during our story about this Alexa ordering mishap, Neilly's Alexa woke up and tried to order him another Alexa!

Neilly sent Next an email about it, so naturally we had to call him back to get the full story.

As we were talking on the phone, another funny thing happened.

Pat Neilly, a 9NEWS viewer and Amazon Echo owner. (Photo: Pat Neilly)

"You had mentioned something about, all I had to do was say Alexa," Neilly was saying, when all of a sudden...

"I just turned it back on. I just said Alexa and it turned on," he said.

"Can you turn it off?" he asked his wife. "Oh no, it happened again!"

On Tuesday during the newscast, Neilly's son Michael caught the mishap as it was happening.

Their Alexa sits right next to the television. By the time they got the television muted, they heard Alexa ask to confirm a charge of $142.15.

"We thought the order had gone through," Michael Neilly said. Luckily, when they checked the Amazon account, the order hadn't actually been placed.

