Next with Kyle Clark Full Show 7/21

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
2-year-old 'Charlie Blackmon kid' (Tommy Carlson)…Jul 21, 2017, 7:43 p.m.
-
Caregiver savagely beaten to deathJul 21, 2017, 8:11 p.m.
-
Scientists ready to capitalize on perfect eclipse momentJul 21, 2017, 8:53 p.m.