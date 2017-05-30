Next's grotesque mistake: That was not a gargoyle

Yanita Rowan, who lives on Belleview between Clarkson and University, was looking for an easy way people could identify her house. She found two gargoyles for 30 bucks, and she decorates them all the time.

KUSA - Our story on what we called the gargoyle house sparked a minor language debate and a vocabulary lesson for us at Next.

PREVIOUSLY: The festive gargoyle house of Cherry Hills Village

To cut to the linguistic chase, it turns out that grotesque is not just an adjective but a noun as well. It’s an architectural term that’s often confused with gargoyles.

We have an error to correct

According to Cornell University, gargoyles move water away from buildings. Grotesques are sculptures that are more purely ornamental, as is the case with the festive chap above.

Next apologizes for its grotesque oversight.

