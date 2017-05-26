KUSA
Next's most popular guest is back: Elijah Explains... Beavers!

Elijah came in to talk not about turtles but beavers.

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 7:56 PM. MDT May 26, 2017

The most-talked about guest in Next history came back for a visit.

Elijah first came stopped by to correct Kyle Clark's report on turtles.

7-year-old expert hilariously corrects Kyle Clark's turtle report

After that, The Ellen Show got in contact with Elijah, decided he didn't want to be on their show because they "talk to (him) like a baby," he told us.

Thankfully, our friend Elijah was totally down for another round of Next, and he knows about a lot more than just turtles, though. 

We asked him back to make us smarter, and today, Elijah explains... BEAVERS!

Take a look at Kyle Clark's wildlife lesson in the video above.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


