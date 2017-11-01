No need to get off your apps and stand at a kiosk to buy RTD tickets anymore

RTD's new app

DENVER - If you're not in the mood to get off your apps and stand at a kiosk when you're buying your next RTD ticket, that's not a problem.

RTD has launched its new app, which riders can use to buy a day pass for the bus or for rail lines, including the A Line to the airport.

Tickets have to be purchased on the day a customer wants to use them, and the customer has to activate those tickets before boarding. Tickets expire at 2:59 a.m. the morning after purchase.

The app is called RTD Mobile Tickets, and it's available for Apple and Android phones. But before you go searching, we tried looking on Wednesday, the day of the launch, and the Apple store couldn't find the app. That's likely because it's so new.

If you want to download, try doing it with the direct links (Apple | Android).

