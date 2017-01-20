Northern Colorado alumna sings opening song in La La Land

It's not easy to make it in Hollywood. It's competitive - cut-throat, even.

University of Northern Colorado Alumna Angela Parrish has the dedication and the talent to do it.

She's a jazz pianist, who slept in her car for six months when she first got to Los Angeles, and who now sings the opening number of the hit move "La La Land."

You know, that little picture with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling that just won seven Golden Globes?

Parrish ate 99 cent cans of beans for dinner before today because she couldn't afford anything else. She was told over and over that she wasn't "marketable."

"I've only wanted this life since I was a teenager. It's all I've ever really dreamed about doing, is performing. It's fun to take a risk and just try to make it happen. it's overwhelming and exciting. I think when you have to work really hard for something, and you have to be in a really low point emotionally - especially emotionally, but financially too, it makes the reward that much sweeter," she said.

Parrish is working on releasing a single next.

She says she'll be back to perform in Colorado some time soon, too.

