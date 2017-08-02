Not just Trump: Schools, companies, random New York guy requested Colorado voter data

DENVER - More than 5,300 Coloradans have withdrawn their voter registrations since President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission asked for the data.

PREVIOUS: 3,700 Colorado voters withdrew registration since state's decision to comply with voter commission

PREVIOUS: Exactly what information Colorado is, and is not, giving to Trump's voter fraud commission

PREVIOUS: Next Question: Why is Colorado giving (already public) voter information to Trump's voter fraud commission? The law

The data the Secretary of State said he’d send to Washington is publicly available to anyone who asks, so 9NEWS decided to ask who has been requesting it.

From January 2012 through January 2017, the state’s received 388 requests for your data. This can include your name, address, year of birth, party affiliation and how often you vote, which is the information Secretary of State Wayne Williams said Colorado would send to the voter fraud commission.

Some requests come from people you’d expect. Robert Blaha asked for the information in 2012 when he ran for Congress, and former Sen. Mark Udall got it when he was up for re-election in 2014.

Colorado’s political parties routinely request the information, as well as dozens of political consultants and polling firms.

Some requests, however, were puzzling.

The University of Notre Dame asked for the data in November 2016. A quick phone call to Qiping Xu, the person who asked for the data, revealed that she’s a business professor who studied whether the party affiliation of bankruptcy judges affected their decision making.

Xu said the data didn’t support that hypothesis.

A company called Skip Smasher got your information in 2014. No one from the company returned our call, but its website says people buy access to its database so they can serve subpoenas, repossess cars and find people who skipped bail.

There’s even a testimonial from Highlands Investigations & Legal Services in Denver.

And then there’s a long list of individuals from all over the country.

A former state representative from New Hampshire named Tom Alciere regularly requests Colorado’s voter data.

Why?

He didn’t answer our phone call, but he told an NBC affiliate in Connecticut in 2015 that he collects voter data from eight states, publishes it online and makes money off the ads that run on those websites.

He also resigned his seat in the New Hampshire legislature after it became public that he regularly posted anti-police messages online.

And finally, we called a guy named Jason Jewlen from Long Island, New York.

He told 9NEWS he asked for the data in January – before people started unregistering in mass – out of curiosity and because he likes Colorado.

When we asked if he’s requested voter data from any other states, he said he would have to think about it and get back to us.

We couldn’t learn much else about Jewlen – except that someone requested that his home be blurred on Google Maps.

The guy who wanted your publicly available information didn't want you to know what his house looks like.

But you can find photos of his house on the Nassau County Assessor’s website because it’s a public record – just like your voter data.

So, what do we know? More than 380 entities were already had your voter information, which was public, before the 5,300 Coloradans withdrew their voter registrations.

We uploaded the entire list of people who requested your voter data from 2012 to 2016. You can see that entire spreadsheet here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV