On DIA's birthday, we present a hilarious throwback report on its opening

DENVER - Denver International Airport turned 22 on Tuesday, and much like the A Line train to the plane, DIA had its early struggles.

And 9NEWS legend Ed Sardella had jokes!

We looked back in the 9NEWS archives and found a report from 1995. Words can't do it justice. Please, take a look at the video above.

DIA eventually worked out the kinks, just like the A-line eventually will. So, from all of us at Next and the millions of satisfied passengers who use the airport, Happy 22nd birthday, DIA. May the A Line always reliably deliver happy people to and from your door!

