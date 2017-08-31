On Overdose Awareness Day, here are resources to help with addiction

(Photo: INGRAM PUBLISHING)

12,297 is the number of people Colorado lost from a fatal drug overdose since 1999, according to Harm Reduction Action Center, in Denver.

That number rises every 9 hours and 36 minutes.

Thursday, Governor Hickenlooper declared Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness day in Colorado, which is already recognized internationally.

This declaration creates "...an opportunity for people to publicly mourn for loved ones, some for the first time, without feeling guilt or shame," Governor Hickenlooper wrote.

There are several resources you could use to learn and to prevent overdose:

For immediate help, call 1-844-493-TALK (8255), visit and find someone to chat online with at www.http://coloradocrisisservices.org/, or text "TALK" to 38255.

Mental Health Center of Denver

4141 E Dickenson Pl

Denver, CO 80222

303-504-6500

Harm Reduction Action Center

231 E Colfax Ave

Denver, CO 80203

303-572-7800

Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention

Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Buildings

12850 E Montview Blvd,

Aurora, CO 80045

303-724-8574

New Beginnings Recovery Center

191 E Orhcard Rd b

Littleton, CO 80121



720-473-7106

Stop The Clock Colorado

Naloxone is an opioid overdose reversal medication you can get without a prescription in Colorado.

Here's a list of places you could get it from: http://stoptheclockcolorado.org/

Linking Care

Colorado Office of Behavioral Health created LinkingCare.org to encourage whole person care by quickly connecting healthcare providers and individuals to behavioral health services. LinkingCare.org now includes evidence-based substance use screening tools, information on the effects of substance use on health, and resources and links on substance use issues, news and research. http://linkingcare.org/

SAMHSA

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. On their website, find advice resources for treatment and even advice for family members. https://www.samhsa.gov/medication-assisted-treatment/treatment/opioid-overdose

Points West

The harm reduction program in Jefferson County offers training on overdose prevention and response.

Find out more on their website: www.pointswestjeffco.com or give them a call at 303-239-7078

Take Meds Seriously

Info on safe use, storage, and disposal of prescription here: http://takemedsseriously.org/

Take Meds Seriously (Disposal)

If you have prescription drugs you'd like to get rid of, you can dispose of them. http://takemedsseriously.org/safe-disposal/disposal-options/

Douglas County Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition

Their goal is to specifically help teenagers and people younger than 25 who are struggling with addiction. http://www.dougcoprevention.org

International Overdose Awareness Day

Here are ways you could participate in international overdose awareness day: overdoseday.com

