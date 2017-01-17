One of Obama's commutations has a Colorado tie

President Obama issued another 200 plus commutations and pardons Tuesday as he prepares to leave office. No Coloradans were on the list.

Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning in last-minute clemency push

But people who know Denver history may recognize the name Oscar Lopez Rivera.

President Obama commuted his sentence for trying to overthrow the American government. Lopez Rivera is a Puerto Rican nationalist. He's been labeled a terrorist by his critics. but Lopez Rivera has prominent supporters on the American Left, who considered him a political prisoner.

He's always denied being involved in bombings by the FALN in the 70s and 80s. Back at the time of the bombings, the feds were watching Lopez Rivera, along with Chicano rights leaders in Denver, including community activist Corky Gonzalez.

Newspaper accounts of the time say that the dynamite used in bombings in New York and Chicago was stolen from work sites in Colorado.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)