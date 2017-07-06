One of the most devastating fires in Colorado was 23 years ago today

GLENWOOD SPRINGS - On this day 23 years ago, 14 firefighters were killed by one of the most devastating fires to burn in Colorado.

The South Canyon Fire tore across Storm King Mountain, surprising many with its speed and intensity.

The men and women were in a ravine on the mountain west of Glenwood Springs when the fire burned right through their fire-protective tents.

Their bodies were found and recovered the next day.

Here's a look back at our coverage from that day back in 1994.

