Organizer says it's 'sad' that Trump, his administration won't attend Western Conservative Summit

Then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the 2016 Western Conservative Summit at the Colorado Convention Center on July 1, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) (Photo: Marc Piscotty, 2016 Getty Images)

DENVER - A prominent conservative leader in Colorado is taking a shot at President Trump and his administration for refusing to come to this weekend's Western Conservative Summit in Denver.

Candidate Donald Trump came last year, but he's skipping this one, along with all the Cabinet members invited to address the conservative faithful.

The summit's organizer, Centennial Institute Director Jeff Hunt, told Next anchor Kyle Clark he’s disappointed that more people from the President’s administration aren’t coming, and noted:

"Has President Trump visited anywhere West of the Mississippi? I'm not sure he has. Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and the US Open have seen President Trump, but not the half the country. Sad.”

President Trump's personal attorney, Jay Sekulow - who is defending him from allegations of collusion with the Russians - is speaking at the summit, which runs Friday through Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center.

This is the current schedule of speakers:

Beginning at 7 p.m., Friday featured speakers include:

* Former US Ambassador John Bolton

* Colo. Sen. Cory Gardner

* Colo. Gov. candidate Victor Mitchell

Beginning 8:30 a.m., Saturday, featured speakers include:

* Former US Education Sec. Bill Bennett

* SC Sen. Tim Scott

* Former SC Sen. Jim DeMint

* Former Colo. Rep. Bob Beauprez

Beginning 7 p.m., Saturday, featured speakers include:

* President Trump's Attorney Jay Sekulow

* Colo. Rep. Ken Buck

* Ariz. Rep. Paul Gosar

* GA Rep. Jody Hice

* Colo. Governor candidates: Doug Robinson and George Brauchler



© 2017 KUSA-TV