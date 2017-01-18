Owner of Broomfield's Coyote Ridge shop gives away books to make money

BROOMFIELD, COLO. - Most used bookstores are charming, and most of them have a unique appeal, but most bookstores don’t make much money.

“The business model is horribly broken,” said Coyote Ridge Books owner Matt Johnson, in Broomfield.

He’s trying to change that business model. One of his strategies is giving books away for free.

“Giving away books for free, that’s crazy,” said customer Robert Brazell. “You can’t make money doing that. That’s crazy.”

But Coyote Ridge does make money. Johnson says most of the people who check out the free books table outside his store end up coming in and buying something.

“It’s really one of the key strategies in radically re-thinking how a used bookstore works,” he said.

One of the reasons he can afford to give away free books is his customers. He set up www.bookdriver.com to help people find good homes for the books they no longer want. Some of those books end up on the free table, others end up on Coyote Ridge’s shelves.

Johnson isn’t keeping his strategies to himself, either. He’s partnering with people who dream of owning bookstores, teaching them how to run a business, and then starting that process over again somewhere else.

“What we hope to do is keep doing that over and over again,” Johnson said.

The idea is to save as many failing bookstores as he can.

“It’s a dream job for so many people, especially young people. They’re going to be all gone by the time people have the wherewithal and time in their life to do it,” Johnson said.

In the end, he says, the customer base is definitely there to keep stores like his alive.

“That’s why they’ll always be around,” Johnson said. “We just have to build a business model that supports that.”

(© 2017 KUSA)