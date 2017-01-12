Paid parking begins next week at Cherry Creek Mall

Here's a friendly reminder, for all of you who shop at Cherry Creek Mall. You have four days left of free parking.

You knew it was coming. You've probably already seen the ticket machines at the entrances to the lots.

You'll have to pay to park at Cherry Creek Mall starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Parking is free for the first hour, three bucks for the second hour, and an extra buck for the third hour.

The cost becomes $2 for every hour after that. The max is $16 for a day.

Yeah, it's confusing. Here are more of the details on the Cherry Creek website.

There are also a number of stores that will validate parking, including the movie theater.

The mall says parking will be free during community events, like the arts festival and the Cherry Creek Sneak.

The new system will also tell customers where spaces are available before they go searching.

