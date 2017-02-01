Paralyzed principal of Littleton school starts driving again

Allyson Mallory

LITTLETON, COLO. - We continue to be amazed by the spirit of a school principal from Ralph Moody Elementary in Littleton.

Allyson Mallory was in a snowboarding accident, which paralyzed her below the waste, back in December.

Next talked to her before about her determination to walk again, and while Mallory is still working on that, she did hit a new milestone this week.

She has been cleared to drive.

She has to take driver's education classes to learn how to operate the the hand controls for the brake and accelerator.

We're already looking forward to the next time we can update you on her progress.

