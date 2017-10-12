Parents question DPS promise of expanded transportation

DPS spends $26 million each year in transportation. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

DENVER - Does it matter how good the school is if students cannot get there?

"Yes, my children are part of this system which I'm happy about, I love DPS," Stacy John said.

She is the parent of two children who will attend the West High School campus. Johns is also part of a multi-faith community organization called Together Colorado. During the 2016 mill levy election, the group worked with parents who voted to pay more tax money in exchange for a change.

"What is it that you want. It was expanded transportation for high school students," Johns said.

The $56.6 million tax increase passed, and it did include $400,000 just for the purpose of helping low-income students with transportation.

Johns said the district has yet to do anything.

"We were told it was going to stay in the general fund and there's been no expansion of transportation for high school students," Johns said.

High schoolers do not ride the traditional yellow buses. They take RTD buses to school with passes provided by the district. Denver Public Schools Spokesman Will Jones says transportation is a complicated problem.

"It's been a long process, much longer process than we expected it to be," Jones said. "But, we have been working with RTD and we continue to work with RTD to make sure we can solve these transportation needs for our students."

The district said a new plan will be released concerning transportation on Monday.

"We're all about making sure that the promises we make, those are promises we keep," Jones said.

Together Colorado is working the Donnell Kay Foundation to make sure the district has a plan in place before January when parents start the process of selecting a school for next year.

"We are definitely pleading with them to make it a priority because we're running out of time," Johns said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV