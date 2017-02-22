Partisan preaching: How pastors in Denver are handling politics

DENVER - A network of progressive-minded churches in our area are promising to provide sanctuary for people here illegally and in danger of deportation. It's not that immigration agents can't enter a church - but it's harder for them to do.

Next sat down with Dr. Mike Dent, from Trinity United Methodist, and Reverend Mark Meeks, from Capitol Heights Presbyterian, to talk about how politics impacts their work, and their congregations.

They both say their congregations are purple, and they have a responsibility to listen and speak to both sides...

"It's a sacred task that is challenging, that is difficult, but it's also (greatly) rewarding to hear someone say, 'I never thought of it that way before.' Or, 'That sermon you preached last year on capital punishment really changed my point of you." -- Dent

"Love your neighbors, love yourself, is a basic spiritual commitment that we have, and the scripture's quite clear about leaving open who that neighbor may be." -- Meeks

A portion of our interview is posted above. Watch the full interview below.

