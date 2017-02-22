Pay now for owning short-term rentals in Denver, or pay later and hate yourself

The Airbnb Inc. application is displayed on an iPhone and iPad. (Photo: ANDREW HARRER)

DENVER - If you're using your home in Denver as a short-term rental, and you're not giving the city a cut, you're risking real trouble.

As of Tuesday, the city is issuing violations for people renting out their places without the $25 license.

New rules for short-term rentals

Anyone who gets caught could pay up to $999 per violation.

There are all kinds of boring rules and regulations. You can read them here.

