Pay now for owning short-term rentals in Denver, or pay later and hate yourself

2/21/2017

February 22, 2017

DENVER - If you're using your home in Denver as a short-term rental, and you're not giving the city a cut, you're risking real trouble.

As of Tuesday, the city is issuing violations for people renting out their places without the $25 license.

New rules for short-term rentals

Anyone who gets caught could pay up to $999 per violation.

There are all kinds of boring rules and regulations. You can read them here.

