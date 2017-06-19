People are slowly catching onto the 'Move Over' law

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Littleton Police investigating officer-involved shooting
-
9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 11-14
-
Dogs need leashes
-
Twelve countries face security issues after cyberattack
-
Shred-a-thon happening Saturday, May 12
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Jeffco school mourning after death of teacher
-
This former Air Force Base is now a popular, quiet Denver neighborhood
-
Teacher apologizes after throwing chair
-
Vigil held Friday for woman found dead in Clear Creek County
More Stories
-
18-year-old dies while rafting on river in northern ColoradoJun 19, 2017, 7:40 p.m.
-
Cynthia and Mike Coffman announce 'difficult choice'…Jun 19, 2017, 5:56 p.m.
-
10 sent to hospital after wreck involving bus in…Jun 19, 2017, 2:15 p.m.